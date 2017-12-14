Virushka Illustrated: How Artists Captured The Virat-Anushka Wedding

This wonderful caricature-style illustration from Shailly Gajjar
Artist Samadrita Hazarika's dreamy, glittery take on one of the wedding pictures
This stunning illustration from Mou Nazia
Shreyesh's sketch is not from the wedding but we love it anyway
Another happy portrait from Girija Sarfare
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also made a sand sculpture of the gorgeous couple together!
Congratulations to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma, as they embark on their New Journey together. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #VirushkaWEDDING#Virushkakishadipic.twitter.com/Cjvd2q2OHu- Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 12, 2017
Anushka Sharma also took to Twitter yesterday to thank him for his sculpture:
This is so beautiful . We are both grateful, thank you https://t.co/6dvZz95Aar- Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 13, 2017
Not just this, even Amul, famous for their topical advertisement, congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with a beautiful painting in a witty creative:
#Amul Topical: Much awaited Indian cricket captain- Bollywood actress marriage! pic.twitter.com/CS8CvZQ9JY- Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 12, 2017
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a Tuscan resort on December 11. They are expected to ring in the new year in South Africa after hosting two receptions - one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. According to reports, they will then move into a sea-facing apartment in Worli, Mumbai. Anushka will move out of the apartment in Badrinath Towers in Versova where she lives with her family.
