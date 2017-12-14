Virushka Illustrated: How Artists Captured The Virat-Anushka Wedding

Feast your eyes on these beautiful Virushka illustrations that have taken over Instagram

Which Virat-Anushka illustration do you like best?

New Delhi:  Many have referred to it as the wedding of the decade. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's marriage, after all, brought together two of the country's biggest obsessions - cricket and Bollywood. It comes as no surprise therefore that artists all over the country - and abroad - have set about to capture in paint their dreamy photographs together. So while we wait for pictures from their two star-studded receptions on December 21 and 26, feast your eyes on these beautiful 'Virushka' illustrations:

This wonderful caricature-style illustration from Shailly Gajjar
 
 

Artist Samadrita Hazarika's dreamy, glittery take on one of the wedding pictures
 

This stunning illustration from Mou Nazia
 
 

Shreyesh's sketch is not from the wedding but we love it anyway
 
 

Another happy portrait from Girija Sarfare
 
 

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also made a sand sculpture of the gorgeous couple together!
 
Anushka Sharma also took to Twitter yesterday to thank him for his sculpture:
 
Not just this, even Amul, famous for their topical advertisement, congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with a beautiful painting in a witty creative:
 
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in a Tuscan resort on December 11. They are expected to ring in the new year in South Africa after hosting two receptions - one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. According to reports, they will then move into a sea-facing apartment in Worli, Mumbai. Anushka will move out of the apartment in Badrinath Towers in Versova where she lives with her family.

Meanwhile, here are the 15 best tweets about the big fat Italian Virushka wedding.



 

