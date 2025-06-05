Virat Kohli's Sister Slams Troll For Questioning Her "Bitter" Relationship With Cricketer And Anushka Sharma: "Don't Need Any Validation"

Virat Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), finally lifted the IPL trophy after 18 long years. Celebrating the victory, the cricketer's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Bhawna, who is a numerologist by profession, posted a series of pictures of Virat from the match. The carousel also included snaps featuring Virat's wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

In her caption Bhawna wrote, "This night, this moment where we celebrate this dream which made us cry, which made us laugh; but the wait that you did is far too long. Each and every second of the moment needs to be experienced with stillness and a strange calmness that it's actually done."

She added, "All of us can't express the humility and thankfulness towards almighty and millions of fans who were right behind RCB through thick and thin. This win is everybody's personal win. Your tears were felt in the eyes of everyone who loves you. We cried with you because you, my little Veeru, are god's chosen one who brings so much joy and inspiration in everyone. Blessed to witness this, and someone in heaven is smiling in his usual smile, looking at his son making him proud."

Reacting to the post, a troll attempted to insinuate that Virat and Anushka sideline Bhawna during their major milestones. They wrote, "Why does he never mention you in any speech or like your post? Not even Anushkha does, lol."

To this, Bhawna responded politely by sharply. She wrote, "May god give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it's still there, like the love for almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don't need any validation. God bless you."

Her graceful response quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising her for standing up for her brother and his wife with such dignity.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently in Bengaluru for RCB's victory parade celebrations. What began as a joyous occasion turned sombre when a tragic stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left 47 injured.

Expressing their sorrow over the incident, Virat and Anushka shared RCB's official statement on Instagram. Read the full story here.