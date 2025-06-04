After RCB Wins IPL 2025 Final, Internet Melts Over Virat- Anushka's Viral Video Sharing A Hug

Videos of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star cricketer Virat Kohli rushing to the stands to hug his wife, actor Anushka Sharma after his team defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs in a nailbiting finale of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 are breaking the internet.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB finally clinched its first IPL title in the history of the league in Tuesday's match, which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Triumph, Tears And Tight Hugs

It was an emotional moment for Virat Kohli, who had been waiting for this IPL win for 18 long years.

In several clips circulating on the internet, Virat Kohli exclaims as he finally gets to celebrate this victory with his wife Anushka Sharma, who envelops him in a tight embrace, causing the RCB player to tear up.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after RCB won their maiden IPL title.

In one of the most heartwarming moments post match, the actor pats Virat Kohli on his head and kisses softly him on the forehead.

Internet Has Only Love For Virat And Anushka

A fan captured one of these videos on her TV and shared it on X. She captioned it as, "awwwww #ViratKohli. (sic)"

Another wrote, "Virat running to anushka, after winning everything."

virat running to anushka, after winning everything 🥹🤌✨😭🫶🧿 pic.twitter.com/PjsppsQqbT — Ket♡ (@InsanelySsane) June 3, 2025

"May this kind of love find everyone," read a post on X.

He ran to her after every win, for love, for home. She didn't just hug him every time, she held his heart.



One day, I'll find a girl who stands beside me like Anushka did.

And I'll protect her the way Virat protected her.



May this kind of love find everyone 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/g0gzvRCAyA — S (@Sriramnaiduuuu) June 3, 2025

Background

In the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli credited Anushka Sharma for being by his side throughout his journey.

"Professionally you understand the amount of things that go behind the scenes and what they go through as well. What Anushka has gone through emotionally; watching me being down and out, her coming to games, being so connected to Bengaluru. She is a Bengaluru girl as well and being connected to RCB. She is going to be so-so proud," said Kohli.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a long time. They share two children -- Vamika (four) and Akaay (15 months).