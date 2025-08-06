One Week Of <i>Kyunki</i> Season 2: Mihir-Tulsi Set Couple Goals, Fans Want No More Affairs

When Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi first premiered 25 years ago, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's on-screen couple of Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani was pegged as the perfect pair, right next to Ram-Sita from Ramayan. Just like Ram and Sita, life wasn't a bed of roses for TV's OG couple back in the 2000s.

A Bit Of OG Kyunki History

Pretty much the entire Virani clan was against Tulsi and Mihir's match, except dearest and late Baa, even before the then young couple tied the knot. Mihir's mother Savita was not ready to accept a low-class, simpleton like Tulsi. She wanted Payal, a khandaani ameer for her prince-like son. But their love eventually conquered all.

But then Mihir met with a fatal accident and Tulsi, who was pregnant with their first child, had to resort to getting remarried to Anupam Kapadia. Lo and behold, Mihir came back from the dead, on the show, but now had no memory of Tulsi. He and Mandira, Anupam's sister, were sort of a couple then.

There were logistical hiccups too as the real Mihir, that is Amar Upadhyay, left the show for films and two more actors Inder Kumar and Ronit Roy played the fan-favourite character after time jumps. Later, our adarsh balak Mihir went on to father an illegitimate son Karan with Mandira. And things were no longer the same.

Not only Mihir, Tulsi also changed faces briefly, with Gautami Kapoor taking on the mantle until she was (quite dramatically) dethroned by the original Tulsi.

Kyunki 2 With OG Tulsi And Mihir

In its second coming, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is trying to give Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's OG Tulsi-Mihir, now in their mid age, another shot at love. Fans, both old and new, are loving every bit of it.

A section of X users is calling them the new power couple.

The way Mihir looked at Tulsi after all these years still melted hearts. Some bonds never lose their spark, no matter how much time passes.#KSBKBTWatchPartypic.twitter.com/YTQAyeMl1f — Riyu Apte (@Eww_poha) July 30, 2025

A user also praised both the parents for pulling the parent duty.

The one thng I'm loving ryt nw in the show is hw not jst the "MAA" bt both the parent's r so involved wit their kid's... Thy both handle evrythng together whn it's abt their kid's... Love it...❤️#ksbkbt2 • #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi 💌✨ pic.twitter.com/7XNT6jOsho — 🐞✨ᴰᴱᴮᵁᴸᴼᴳᵞ🐈‍⬛💭 (@debsyolo) August 5, 2025

But an old Kyunki fan said it doesn't feel like the old times.

Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi not hitting the way it used to hit 25 years ago — Pun Parag (@Enola_guy12) August 1, 2025

Watching with my mother. Not really what it used to be, maybe it will take time. Feels like nostalgia baiting for now. — Pun Parag (@Enola_guy12) August 1, 2025

A user on X reminded fellow Kyunki fans about Mihir's infidelity.

Kahe ka green forest. This mihir guy played around with Mandira, Payal and Meera, all while being married to Tulsi. Ended up having kids with them too (Karan I think). Ewwww max#KyukiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi2 pic.twitter.com/o2QyL66iPq — Quinzel💋🐈‍⬛ (@Maid_o_Mischief) August 1, 2025

Another urged Mihir to steer clear of extramarital affairs, at least in this season.

Mihir and Tulsi still have amazing chemistry despite their age. Mihir please no more affairs and bachhe out of marriage. Have some mercy this time please. #KSBKBT #ksbkbt2 pic.twitter.com/hW5VZgibmV — Dr.Nayana (@drnnayana28) July 29, 2025

While Tulsi continues to be the upholder of the truth, the epitome of sacrifice, and the flagbearer of tradition, social media users are happy to see Mihir as this new-age father who is open about expressing his emotions, be it love for his wife or concern for his children.

Today Mihir stood up for Tulsi when society tried to pull her down for aging & appearance.He reminded her n us that true beauty lies in sacrifice,strength & love

In Mihir's eyes,Tulsi is evrything.Evry woman deserves a partner who uplifts like him#ksbkbt2pic.twitter.com/OFwKfOE7vl — Opsora needs prayer only now🤲 (@Being_romeli) July 31, 2025

Tuesday's episode had a key scene where Mihir, a health freak, takes shots of haldi ka juice with his son Angad who was recently released from jail. When Angad wonders whether his father was offering him alcohol, Mihir playfully chides him, saying, "Hum Gujarati hain, ye alcohol nahin hai".

The father-son duo says cheers and end up saying 'I love you' to each other, a rare scene in the Indian entertainment space.

What's Next For Kyunki 2

The last episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ended with a precap of today's episode with Mihir cancelling a match that he himself had arranged for Pari after her potential mother-in-law lashed out against the Virani family's sanskars where they treat sons and daughters of the house as equals.

Full points to Papa Mihir for sticking to his guns and winning the approval of both Kyunki's millennial as well as Gen-Z audience.

