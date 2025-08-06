<i>War 2</i>: Hrithik-Kiara's <i>Aavan Jaavan</i> BTS Moments Give A Glimpse Of All The Fun Had Filming It

Makers of War 2 dropped their first song, Aavan Jaavan, last week on Kiara Advani's birthday. The peppy beats of the song have struck a chord with the audience.

Set in the picturesque background of Italy, the sparkling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, and the breezy tune of the love song usher in the season of romance.

What's Happening

Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to share a BTS video of the War 2 cast and crew filming the song Aavan Jaavan.

The video gives a glimpse of Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan rehearsing for the song and filming it.

Director Ayan Mukerji talks about the beautiful locations across Europe, against the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain, where they got to shoot the song, despite it being difficult to get permissions for filming.

Sharing the vision behind the song, director Ayan Mukerji said, "We needed a backdrop to film this love song. It should seem like this beautiful travel energy song where two people are just in love and seeing the world together. So I was very happy when we finally selected Italy as the location for the song."

Kiara Advani recalled the blissful energy of the location, "We've had just the right mix of sunshine and that lovely wind coming in. I just feel like staying back here and just chilling, relaxing and swimming in these thermal pools. It's just dreamy and beautiful."

Choreographer Bosco Martis added, "It looks like a beautiful, exotic destination that we are in. Tuscany has really given us that glory. It's given us this whole palette. It's quite fantastic."

About Aavan Jaavan

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Pritam has composed the music, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Spanning three minutes, the song encapsulates the onscreen chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. This is the first time they are sharing screen space.

From romancing on the streets of Italy to savouring ice cream, Hrithik and Kiara indeed light up the screen.

About War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will lock horns in the film for the first time in War 2. As the scale and grandeur get bigger, War 2 is expected to be another gigantic hit at the box office.

The film will release in theatres on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR collaborated for a Hindi film. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, mostly known for his romantic films.

In A Nutshell

Makers of War 2 shared a BTS glimpse of the song Aavan Jaavan starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. From Hrithik and Kiara rehearsing for the song to shooting in romantic locations across Europe, Ayan Mukerji and others share their views on the wonderful experience they had.