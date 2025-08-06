Meet Nandita Mahtani, The Ex-Wife Of Sunjay Kapur Not Part Of The Kapur Succession Drama

Businessman Sunjay Kapur's sudden death on June 12 in the UK has put the spotlight on the Kapurs and a bitter succession drama. While Priya Sachdev, who Sunjay was married to at the time of his death, and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, his former wife are both part of the inheritance battle, Sunjay Kapur's first wife is out of it all.

Nandita Mahtani, renowned fashion designer, stylist and socialite, was Sunjay Kapur's first wife. The couple got married in 1996 and parted ways in 2000. Nandita and Sunjay have no children together, which is mostly why Mahtani has nothing to do with the Kapur family battle at the moment.

Nandita Mahtani. Photo: Instagram

In 2003, three years after ending his marriage with Nandita, Sunjay married Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. Karisma and Sunjay share two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay and Karisma decided to part ways in 2014.

At the time of his death, Sunjay Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev. The couple are parents to a baby boy, Azarius. Sunjay had also adopted Safira, Priya Sachdev's daughter from her first marriage to actor-hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Recent developments surrounding Sunjay Kapur's estate have put his family dynamics in the spotlight. After Sunjay's unexpected death on June 12, 2025, a complex inheritance battle has begun, with his Rs 30,000 crore empire hanging in the balance.

While Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev are both part of the current Kapur family inheritance dispute, Nandita has mostly been out of the spotlight.

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita Mahtani was born into a family of business owners, Manu and Indu Mahtani. Her brother Bharat Mahtani is also a well-known businessman.

She kickstarted her career as a fashion designer in 1998.

Nandita joined her sister, Anu Hinduja, in her business endeavours when she launched her fashion label, Ananya, in 2000. Anu Hinduja is married to businessman Sanjay Hinduja.

Later, Nandita launched her signature label, Nandita Mahtani, with outlets in Mumbai, Goa and London.

Over the years, she has styled celebrities including Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora.

Nandita, along with Dolly Sidhwani and Bhavana Pandey, launched a new label called Love Generation in 2017.

The designer debuted a clothing line with cartoon themes in 2019 after partnering with the American television network Cartoon Network.

Marriage to Sunjay Kapur

Nandita Mahtani met Sunjay Kapur in London, and the couple got married in 1996. The wedding was a star-studded event, but the happily ever after lasted only four years. They split in 2000.

After the divorce with Nandita, Sunjay had a much-publicised wedding with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor.

On June 22, 10 days after Sunjay Kapur's death, Nandita Mahtani reacted to an emotional post by Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith.

Nandita Mahtani's Dating Life

After her divorce from Sunjay Kapur, Nandita dated actor Dino Morea in the 2000s. They also co-founded a fashion brand called Playground, reported Hindustan Times.

Nandita was briefly linked to actor Ranbir Kapoor, with reports indicating he had a crush on her at one point. However, neither Ranbir nor Nandita ever confirmed their relationship.

Later, in an interview with The Quint, Ranbir said, "All I can say is that while growing up, I was infatuated with her. I found her beautiful, simple and warm, so unlike the socialite she is made out to be. We went out for dinners, it was nothing serious. Mum [Neetu Kapoor] knew I had a crush on her."

In 2021, Nandita got engaged to actor Vidyut Jammwal. The couple even shared pictures from their proposal at the Taj Mahal in Agra. However, they broke off their engagement in 2023.