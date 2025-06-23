Sunjay Kapur's Sister Mandhira Pens Emotional Post After His Death, Ex-Wife Nandita Mahtani Reacts

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England. His last rites took place on June 19, followed by a prayer meet on June 22.

On Sunday, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother on Instagram. Sunjay's first wife, Nandita Mahtani, reacted to the emotional post by dropping a bunch of red heart emojis.

Mandhira uploaded a set of throwback pictures from Sunjay Kapur's childhood days. The last image, however, was a more recent one. In it, the late businessman was seen lounging by a pool and sipping on a glass of beer.

Mandhira's side note hinted at her strained relationship with Sunjay Kapur. She wrote, “My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness; however, that will never take back what we were and what we had.”

Recalling the fond memories of their youth, Mandhira said, “The phenomenal times we experienced, a privileged childhood of happiness with 2 wonderful parents, the secrets we would keep, the staying up late and sneaking out of the house even later, the stupid in-jokes that the 3 of us kept going for years, the hours of laughter we shared whilst others would stare at us in utter confusion. He always looked after me and my sister, a true big brother and a friend.”

She added, “What happened towards the end has been both horrible and pointless. I'll never have my moments with him again. We will never be us and it's devastating that we didn't fix what had become broken and so now my heart is the same. I'm sure he knew, despite our recent estrangement, that I loved him and in my soul, I'm sure he shared the same hope as I, that one day we would be as amazing as we were for the first 47 years. Of this I'm sure and take some small comfort.”

Mandhira's concluding words were, “I miss my dear brother and to think I'll never see him again in this life is a hard truth. I know he's now with Dad and one day we will all be together once more but it's not enough. Thank you to everyone for all of your condolences, sincere wishes and kind words.”

Sunjay Kapoor married Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and were together till 2000. He got married to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They got divorced in 2016. Karisma and Sunjay share two kids — Samaira and Kiaan. After parting ways with Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.