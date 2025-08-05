"Married Man Akshay Should Be More Responsible, Won't Blame Priyanka," Director On Rumoured Affair

Director-producer Suneel Darshan, who worked with Akshay Kumar in several films, once again commented on the rumoured affair between the superstar and Priyanka Chopra. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suneel Darshan said that he had to bear the brunt of the situation as his production was already underway when Akshay-Priyanka's rumoured affair made it to the headlines.

Suneel Darshan, who had previously talked about Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's rumoured affair, claimed Twinkle Khanna even stopped the superstar from working with Priyanka after their rumoured affair dominated the headlines.

During a chat with Bollywood Bubble, he said, "There was turbulence in his personal life after a point. He told me that there were some personal issues, and asked if the film could be made with only one of them. I feel all actors should be responsible, and married men should be even more responsible. But it is man's nature to make mistakes. And it is destined for producers to bear the brunt of their mistakes. I don't want to put the onus of responsibility for that 'haadsa' on Priyanka..."

Suneel said he had started the production of film Barsaat and shot a song with Akshay and Priyanka. However, when things went upside down, Suneel was forced to cast Bobby Deol in the film after Akshay walked out of it.

This is not the first time Suneel Darshan has spoken about the high-profile rumoured affair.

In another interview with Vickey Lalwani, he said, "It's not about him not wanting to work with Priyanka Chopra. Circumstances had reached a point... The public, the media did mention a relationship, which the wife got to know of. But suddenly, after making me wait for 18 months, to say that I can't be a part of the film, I was shocked... He did want to compensate by saying he'd do the next film with me, but I just thought it was unbelievable, coming from Akshay."

Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar had collaborated on films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Talaash: The Hunt Begins..., Andaaz. The director-producer stopped talking to his frequent collaborator almost for two decades.

On the other hand, Akshay and Priyanka worked in films like Andaaz, Aitraaz, and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

