How <i>Mahavatar Narsimha</i> Became A Viral Hit In Hindi With 1200% Increase In Box Office Collection

From struggling to find tickets to packed houses across cities, Mahavatar Narsimha has gone from a quiet release to a full-blown box office sensation. The animated mythological film, which opened to Rs 1.35 crore on Day 1, has now crossed Rs 67.25 crore within just 10 days in its Hindi version alone, defying industry expectations for the genre and setting a new benchmark for Indian animation.

Despite being an animated film long considered a risk in Indian cinema, Mahavatar Narsimha has triggered unprecedented family footfalls and widespread audience engagement. Over its second weekend, show after show went housefull in multiple cities, with theatres reporting repeat viewings and near sold-out occupancy. And all this with hardly any mainstream star power or promotional blitz.

What Mahavatar Narsimha Is About

Mahavatar Narsimha is an animated mythological feature based on the story of Prahlad, the devout child of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, and the manifestation of Lord Vishnu as Narsimha, a half-man, half-lion avatar to protect his devotee and restore dharma. The story, which many Indian children have heard during Holika Dahan or Holi celebrations, is told here with visual grandeur and emotional clarity.

As a genre, Indian animated features have rarely made a splash at the box office. But Mahavatar Narsimha combines culturally familiar storytelling with high-quality animation, making it accessible to both children and adults. The film has been dubbed in multiple Indian languages and was released pan-India.

Mahavatar Narsimha's Box Office Journey

The film's Hindi version opened with a modest Rs 1.35 crore on Day 1. But strong word-of-mouth, family-driven viewership, and its wide appeal led to massive jumps over the weekend. By the end of Week 1, it had earned Rs 32.45 crore, and by Day 10, that number had surged past Rs 67.25 crore.

Here's a breakdown of its Hindi box office collection (nett)

Day 1: Rs 1.35 Crore

Total Week 1: Rs 32.45 Crore

Day 10: Rs 17.8 Crore

Weekend 2: Rs 34.82 Crore

Total (10 days): Rs 67.25 Crore

With these numbers, Mahavatar Narsimha is now pacing ahead of what even Kantara achieved in its early run in Hindi. Given that the film was made on a relatively modest budget, the profitability is already being seen as remarkable.

Audience's Verdict

NDTV spoke to several viewers across different age groups who had come out of packed theatres in Mumbai after watching Mahavatar Narsimha visibly moved, surprised, and even emotional.

A mother of a six-year-old said, "We do Holika Dahan every year and my son had heard the story of Prahlad from his grandmother. Watching it come alive on screen made it more relatable for him. The animation was engaging and the message was clear".

#MahavatarNarsimha audiences left their shoes outside auditorium as a mark of respect today at our #RoopbaniCinema #Purnea in Bihar.. pic.twitter.com/S0q3WWpjzl — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) August 3, 2025

Another parent added, "My kids watch a lot of Hollywood animation, but I wanted them to watch something rooted in our culture. The moment I saw the trailer, I knew this was important".

A 10-year-old cinegoer said, "My neighbours told us it's a must-watch. I knew the story already, so it was fun to see it in this form".

Audiences also appreciated the film's ability to entertain while subtly educating children about Indian mythology and values.

What Makes Mahavatar Narsimha A Stand-Out

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh told NDTV, "Animation is usually a no-go zone in the Indian film industry. Past records haven't been favourable, so exhibitors and distributors get nervous about it. But Mahavatar Narsimha has changed that perception entirely. From Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1 to packed theatres on Day 10-it's doing business no one expected."

He added, "The fact that it's outperforming big-budget sequels like Son of Sardaar 2 and even holding ground against Saiyaara shows that audiences are hungry for rooted, emotionally resonant stories. And the family appeal is a big factor".

Who's Behind The film

Mahavatar Narsimha is presented by Hombale Films, the banner behind Kannada film franchises such as Kantara, KGF, and Salaar. Known for their commitment to culturally resonant storytelling, the production house has once again chosen a folk-legend-driven narrative, much like Kantara, and turned it into a mainstream success.

In a statement, Hombale Films said, "This isn't just a film-it's a spiritual and cinematic experience. Our vision has always been to tell rooted Indian stories with global appeal. Mahavatar Narsimha reflects that commitment."

The film's marketing has been minimal, relying more on word-of-mouth and organic community endorsements similar to how Kantara grew in scale after its release. The trust in Hombale's brand has been a major draw for many.

Mahavatar Narsimha - A Movie Or A Movement?

With footfalls increasing and shows being added in several cities, Mahavatar Narsimha shows no signs of slowing down. The Hindi version is expected to cross Rs 80 crore soon, with dubbed versions also doing well in their respective regions.

More than just a commercial win, the film is now being seen as a turning point for the animation genre in India and a template for how rooted storytelling can reach the masses without conventional marketing tools.

Whether you're watching it for the visuals, the myth, or the message, Mahavatar Narsimha is proving to be more than just a film. It's a box office movement.