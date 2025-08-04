Panic At Guwahati PVR As Ceiling Collapses During Movie Screening, 3 Injured

Panic and chaos erupted at a PVR cinema hall in Guwahati after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed during a film screening, injuring at least three individuals, including children.

The incident occurred on Sunday night during the screening of the movie 'Mahavatar Narsimha,' when a section of the overhead structure suddenly fell and the debris screwed all over.

Cinema staff stopped the screening and assisted in evacuating the audience. The mall management also joined the evacuation efforts.

First aid was administered to those injured at the site. The injured people are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have temporarily closed the cinema for inspection, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the structural failure.

Mall management and PVR officials are yet to release an official statement.