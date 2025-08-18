Baby Hangs From Tubes After Falling Off ICU Crib In Guwahati, Dies

Three of four infants fell off a crib they were kept in at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Guwahati on Monday, officials said. While two of the infants fell on the floor, another was found hanging from tubes connected to him for treatment, leading to his death.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Principal Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya said the 4-day-old boy, born to a couple from Guwahati's Noonmati, was being treated for jaundice.

"The baby was delivered on August 15 and was under phototherapy for jaundice. Around 5:30 am, a mother informed that the baby had fallen. We immediately tried to revive the infant but could not save him. Since I was not present at the time, I cannot comment further, but I have never heard of such an incident happening before. A top-level inquiry committee has been constituted," Dr Baishya said.

An investigation has also been ordered by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Stating that 21 babies were admitted to the NICU at the time, Dr Baishya added, "We have spoken to the parents and assured them of a thorough investigation. Our hospital sees over 700 deliveries a month and such an incident is extremely rare."

The two other infants in the crib who fell are undergoing treatment, and their condition is said to be stable.

The father of the boy alleged that neglect on the part of the NICU staff had led to his son's death. Officials said, however, that the on-duty nurse was in the NICU but was preparing to feed the babies.