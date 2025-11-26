Orry Appears Before Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Crore Drug Scandal

Bollywood socialite and social media sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, appeared before the Mumbai Police this afternoon in connection with a Rs 252 crore mephedrone (MD) drug seizure case. He reached the Ghatkopar office of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) around 1:30 pm to record his statement.

His appearance followed two notices by the ANC after his name surfaced during the interrogation of an arrested drug trafficker, Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh. Orry was earlier summoned on Thursday, but he had sought more time.

The drugs seizure case dates back to March 2024 when a mephedrone manufacturing unit was busted in Maharashtra's Sangli district. Over 126 kg of the drug, worth about Rs 252 crore, was seized. Earlier this month, Shaikh, alias Lavish, was extradited from Dubai and arrested by Mumbai Police in the drugs case.

Shaikh is a close aide of fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola, linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

During interrogation, Shaikh admitted he used to organise rave parties in India and abroad for film and fashion celebrities, politicians, and public figures. Orry was among those who attended such drug-fuelled parties, he claimed. The other names he reportedly mentioned before the cops included actors Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, and filmmaker duo Abbas-Mastan.

The Mumbai Police have summoned those named by Shaikh to verify his claims and determine if they have any connection to the wider drug network. Orry was summoned only for questioning and verification purposes. No formal charges have been framed against him yet.