Soap Cases With Drugs Worth Rs 37 Crore Seized In Assam, 2 Arrested: Cops

Police in Sivasagar district of Assam seized heroin worth nearly Rs 37 crore and arrested two persons on Monday.

The operation took place during the night of June 16-17, when a police team intercepted a truck from Nagaland, following a tip-off.

"During the operation conducted by Sivasagar district police, two suspects were arrested. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 399 soap cases containing heroin weighing 4.6 kg," police said.

Senior officials confirmed that investigations into the case are ongoing. According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the seized drugs are valued at approximately Rs 36.8 crore, police added.

