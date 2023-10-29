'Good Job': Himanta Sarma's Praise For Cops For Crackdown On Drugs

Himanta Biswa Sarma said police seized 637.28 gms of heroin contained in 50 soap boxes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded state police after it intercepted a vehicle and recovered 637. 28 grams of heroin in Karbi Anglong District.

The driver has been arrested, the Chief Minister informed.

"As part of our ongoing Assam Against Drugs campaign, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and recovered 637.28 gms of heroin contained in 50 soap boxes. Good job @assampolice," Mr Sarma posted on X.

Earlier in September, Assam Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 575 grams of heroin in the same district.

According to police, the drug traffickers, identified as Nur Uddin and Azhar Uddin were arrested based on credible information.

Earlier on September 25, Karbi Anglong district police apprehended one person named Samsul Haque and recovered 47 soap boxes of heroin weighing 583.08 grams.

Assam police on September 23 arrested a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs from his possession in Cachar district, officials said.

The estimated value of the seized contraband drugs was Rs 2 crore, they said.

According to police, the accused was identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar (31).

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta had said that based on a tip-off, a team of police from the Cachar district carried out an operation and intercepted a vehicle at Banskandi-Silchar road.

