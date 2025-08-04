"Some Don't Agree To Share Power": DK Shivakumar At Congress Event In Delhi

Congress's DK Shivakumar, seen as engaged in a tussle with his boss - Chief Minister Siddaramaiah -- over the top post in Karnataka, made a few pointed remarks while praising the Gandhi family in Delhi today.

While talking about power-sharing in politics at an event organised by the AICC titled "Constitutional Challenges", in Delhi, Mr Shivakumar praised the Gandhi family while also trying to highlight his long career with the Congress and his efforts to bring the party to power in Karnataka.

He lauded Sonia Gandhi's decision in 2004 to step away from the Prime Minister post and spoke of power-sharing in politics.

"When Sonia Gandhi was asked by the President to take oath as the Prime Minister, she said, 'For me, power is not important.' She decided that a Sikh, a minority, and an economist could save the country and should become the Prime Minister," he said, calling it an unparalleled act of political sacrifice.

"Has anyone in such a big democracy made such a sacrifice? Does anyone even sacrifice a small position today? Even at the panchayat level, many don't. Some MLAs and ministers share power, but some of us don't even agree to share power," he said.

While Mr Shivakumar did not name anyone, his comments, coming in the backdrop of persistent speculation about a power-sharing agreement between him and Mr Siddaramaiah, offer food for thought.

Mr Siddaramaiah recently put such talks to rest, firmly saying that there is no power-sharing deal and that he would serve the full five-year term as Chief Minister of Karnataka.