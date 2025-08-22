"Stampedes Not Limited To ...": DK Shivakumar Snaps At BJP Over RCB Tragedy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar - both under heavy fire over the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru's MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, in which 11 people were killed and 56 injured - have responded sharply to the BJP's demands they take responsibility and resign.

In the state Assembly Friday morning, they expressed regret and Mr Shivakumar pointed to the Maha Kumbh stampede in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh in January, in which 30 people were killed, and said, "Stampedes are not limited to a state or country... they have happened across the world."

"In the last 10 years 20 stampedes have occurred," he continued, pointing to another in UP, during a religious event in Hathras in July 2024 in which 124 people, including children, were killed.

Mr Shivakumar also responded sharply to allegations he had gone to a restaurant at the time of the stampede. "My grandson had come the previous day from London... he wanted something to eat so we went. It was only after AS Ponnanna (a Congress MLA) told me that I knew..."

"I expressed regret on the day of the incident itself... in my entire political career such a bitter incident never happened. I am hurt by this incident... I am truly disturbed by what happened."

Mr Shivakumar told the Assembly he immediately spoke to Police Commissioner B Dayanand (who was later controversially suspended and replaced, amid allegations the cops had failed to ensure safety). "He told me one person had died... but by then 11 had already died," he said.

11 people were killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 60 injured in the stampede.

"They were all young children. It was unfortunate... I was deeply hurt by it. Any human will be hurt by this," the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Once I knew I called the Home Minister, and we went to the hospital to visit the families. We were deeply disturbed when we saw the bodies."

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, pointed to the euphoria surrounding a first Indian Premier League title for the city cricket team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The stampede took place at an event to celebrate the victory.

"RCB won after 18 years. I think there were just one or two (players) from Bengaluru in the team but there was mass hysteria about the win... because people felt RCB is the state's team and that Karnataka had won," he told the Assembly.

Siddaramaiah said he had been called by the state cricketing body to felicitate the players but turned down the invitation because the team was mostly made up of non-state cricketers.

"For the people, however, it was mass hysteria. After the win they celebrated the entire night."

Earlier, Home Minister G Parameshwara told the Assembly, "We suspended police officers and got a report by High Court judge (retired) Justice John Michael D'Cunha. But we cannot bring back the lives lost. Now what to do next? So, we brought the Crowd Management Bill."

Mr Parameswara said there was a need for a standard operating procedure to decide the facilities that should be available in crowded places. Accordingly, a draft has been prepared.

In June, two weeks after the stampede, a state government report held RCB responsible for the tragedy. The report said the newly-crowned champions, winners of their maiden title, failed to consult the police before "unilaterally" inviting lakhs to a celebration at the stadium.

NDTV Explains | Why Karnataka Government Blamed RCB For Stampede

The report highlighted the team's failure to follow standard operating procedures - to ensure safety - before hosting a public event. This included not making proper applications to the police - with information about the expected crowd size, timings, bottlenecks, parking arrangements, etc.

The report said RCB management did reach out on June 3, but that was to 'inform' the police about a 'victory parade' on city streets. No further details were provided and permission was not expressly sought, as required by law, so the cops expressly shot down that plan.

READ | Government Had No Link To RCB Celebration: Siddaramaiah Adviser

Last month Mr Ponnanna, the Chief Minister's legal advisor, stressed the state had nothing to do with the RCB's celebratory event. "The police are supposed to man and provide security, ensure that such assemblies take place well within law and order limits, make sure nobody gets hurt, make sure nobody dies... So, these are the stakeholders," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Then Police Commissioner Dayananda and three other officers had been suspended, triggering another political row with the BJP claiming the Congress was trying to shift the blame.

READ | Bengaluru Ex Top Cop Won't Be Reinstated In Same Position

The suspensions were later revoked, but they were not returned to their earlier posts.