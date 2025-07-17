Explained: Why Karnataka Government Blamed RCB For Bengaluru Stampede

A Karnataka government report on the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium - in which 11 people were killed and 56 injured - has blamed the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the tragedy. The report said the newly-crowned Indian Premier League champions, winners of their maiden title, failed to consult the police before "unilaterally" inviting lakhs to a celebration at the stadium.

Prepared by the Central Administrative Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body, the report highlighted the team's failure to follow standard operating procedures - to ensure safety - before hosting a public event.

This included not making proper applications to the police - with information about the expected crowd size, timings, bottlenecks in the area, parking arrangements, etc. - to hold such a large event.

The state told the tribunal RCB management did reach out on June 3, but that was to 'inform' the police about a 'victory parade' on city streets. No further details were provided and permission was not expressly sought, as required by law, so the cops expressly shot down that plan, the government said.

That, the tribunal was told, was followed by plans to celebrate at the stadium.

The report was made public Thursday morning by order of the Karnataka High Court.

The court on Tuesday rejected the state government's request to keep the report confidential, ruling there were no ground to do so since it contained only "facts, as perceived" by the administration.

The IPL Triumph

The RCB team scripted a nerve-wracking six-run victory over the Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. An ecstatic team - till then always the bridesmaid and never the bride - was eager to celebrate the moment with their long-suffering fanbase back home.

RCB's Virat Kohli in action against the Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL final.

They boarded a flight to Bengaluru the following day.

Behind the scenes plans were being made for that celebration. But it now appears the eagerness for that celebration may have led team officials to not pay sufficent attention to public safety requirements.

What Report Said On RCB Role

According to the report, RCB team management began June 3 with a slew of social media posts that started 7.01 am and included a video appeal by India cricket star Virat Kohli.

On the day of the tragedy an estimated three lakh people converged on the stadium, with the crowd blocking adjoining streets and creating traffic jams. The already chaotic situation worsened after a post at 3.15 pm before the event mentioned 'passes' for the first time.

The government slammed this as a "belated" attempt to control the growing crowd.

The stampede began 15 minutes after that; a crowd rush at entry gates overwhelmed the few security staff deployed and people barged into a stadium that can only hold around 35,000 people. Some, fearing they would not be allowed in without the 'passes' even climbed the wall.

Eleven people were killed in the stampede.

The police were present, although not in numbers enough to control the situation.

A lathi charge was ordered to control the crowd, and ambulances took the injured to nearby hospitals, where 11 people, many of whom were women and children, died on arrival.

All of this took place, the government report said, between 3.14 pm, after the last social media post (about the 'free passes'), and 5.15 pm. The RCB team arrived at the stadium at 5.30 pm.

Quite extraordinarily, RCB officials and those from the stadium 'celebration' began despite the stampede and (by then) news of injuries and possible deaths.

The 'celebrations' continued for at least 15 minutes; event officials claimed this was because they feared an abrupt end might incite the crowd and "adversely affect law and order".

New SOPs For Crowd Control

Last month, days after the stampede, the Karnataka government introduced new rules for crowd control and management, with the focus on harsh(er) punishments for event organisers and officials.

The new rules prescribe a three-year jail term and fines starting from Rs 50,000.

Violation will also be a non-cognisable and non-bailable offence.

Specifically, the new rules call out event planners who "do not apply (for police permission) before conducting the event, or fail to control the crowd gathered (or) give compensation..."

