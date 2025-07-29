Bengaluru Ex Top Cop Won't Be Reinstated In Same Position: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, whose suspension has been revoked by the government along with three other police officers, will not be reinstated in the same position, and will be given a post equivalent to his ranking.



The Karnataka government on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including Dayananda, who were suspended in connection with the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, which left 11 people dead, pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

The officials whose suspensions were revoked are IPS officers: B Dayananda - Additional Director General of Police and Shekar H Tekkannavar - Superintendent of Police. Also, two Karnataka State Police Service officers: C Balakrishna - Dy SP and A K Girish - Police Inspector.

However, the suspension of Vikash Kumar Vikash - Inspector General of Police, stands as proceedings related to his case are currently underway in the Karnataka High Court, official sources said.

According to the government order, the suspension has been revoked as both the Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee have completed their inquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the government, and the officers also have submitted representations requesting to revoke their suspension.

They have been reinstated into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings, as per rules, it said.

"The report (of judicial commission) was discussed in the cabinet and after the discussion, the cabinet had taken a decision to reinstate them and continue the inquiry (departmental inquiry) against them. So accordingly, they will be reinstated and inquiry will be continued," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "One official (Vikash) had gone to CAT, hence he has not got this opportunity. In case directions come to reinstate him or any other directions, it will be considered." Vikash had challenged his suspension before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which revoked the suspension order on July 1. The government has challenged the CAT order in the High Court, and the case is still pending.

To a question about whether it was a set back to the state government, the home minister said, "How is it a set back? It (suspension) was our (government) decision.....suspension was an administrative decision, it has been revoked.....departmental inquiry has continued. Let's see what comes out." Asked about whether Dayananda would be reinstated as the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Parameshwara said, "He will not be given the same position as Commissioner. He will be given an equivalent post to his ranking." The stampede occurred on June 4 evening outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 ordered the suspension of five officers.

