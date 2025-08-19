"You Look Fabulous": Reporter Praises Zelensky's Outfit. His Witty Reply

During critical discussions over the Russia-Ukraine war, which has lasted over three years, a US reporter once again commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's attire during his meeting with President Donald Trump.

"You look fabulous in that suit," said Brian Glenn, a conservative reporter, complimenting Zelensky, whom he had previously criticised for his clothing choices during a February visit to the Oval Office.

"I said the same thing," Trump interjected into the conversation between Zelensky and Glenn.

"That's the one who attacked you last time," Trump reminded his Ukrainian counterpart, as laughter rippled through the room.

"I remember that," Zelensky replied to President Trump.

"You're wearing the same suit," Zelensky continued, prompting laughter from US officials and journalists in the room.

During their last meeting in February in the Oval Office, Glenn had asked Zelensky, "Why don't you wear a suit? You're in the highest office in this country, and you refuse to wear one. Do you even own a suit? Many Americans feel you're not respecting the dignity of this office."

In response to Glenn's question, Zelensky explained that he had decided to wear his military garb until peace is achieved in Ukraine.

On Monday, Zelensky met with President Trump, days after his meeting with Putin in Alaska, to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal with Russia.