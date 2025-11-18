'He Hates Indian Population': Trump's Son Levels Major Claim Against Zohran Mamdani

Eric Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, has intensified his criticism of New York City's incoming mayor, Zohran Mamdani, asserting that the mayor-elect "hates the Indian population."

Trump made the remark during a conversation with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, where he argued that major American cities are being reshaped by what he described as an aggressive far-left agenda. According to him, this ideological swing has left large corporations struggling under policies aligned with socialism.

While speaking to Hannity, Trump lamented what he sees as the decline of New York, insisting that the city was once the "greatest city in the world" but no longer holds that title "because of politics."

Eric Trump Accuses New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani of “Hating the Indian Population”



📹: Fox News pic.twitter.com/SXM3lIy5au — RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 18, 2025

He then slammed Mamdani, arguing that the Democratic socialist's priorities are out of step with what the city needs. He declared that New York has "a socialist... communist... who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population."

Trump, who is also the Executive Vice-President of the Trump Organisation, insisted the mayor-elect should instead focus on simpler fundamentals such as maintaining "safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes," suggesting the city could succeed "without government intervention."

Trump also linked Mamdani to other progressive figures, including Democratic firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and revisited his longstanding criticism of her decision to oppose Amazon's proposed headquarters in New York. "They were going to bring tens and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to New York City and she ran them out like absolute dogs, right?" he said.

Earlier in the month, during a Turning Point USA event, he warned that a city governed by what he called "crazy" Mamdani would be disastrous. Conservatives, he insisted, "cannot allow" such ideas to spread. "This is going to destroy a great American city, and we cannot allow this to spread across this country," he told the crowd, adding, "There is a literal Communist elected as New York City mayor."

Mamdani, meanwhile, is poised to break several historical barriers when he assumes office on January 1. His victory over Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa marks the rise of the city's most left-leaning mayor in generations and its first mayor who is Muslim, of South Asian descent, and born in Africa.

He is also set to be the youngest person to lead New York in more than 100 years.

During his Election Night celebration, Mamdani delivered a pointed message to the US President. "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," he said. He added that if any place can demonstrate how a nation disillusioned by Donald Trump can overcome him, "it is the city that gave rise to him."