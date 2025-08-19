Watch: After Travelling To Over 120 Nations, Indian Man Reveals "Most Racist Country", Shares Terrible Experience

An Indian content creator, named Explorer Raja, revealed the most racist nation he has encountered so far after travelling to more than 120 countries. In a viral video posted on Instagram, the content creator claimed that he had a terrible experience at the airport in Georgia, where he was strip-searched. He felt the locals were also unwelcoming and racist. Raja recounted his experience, stating that even after visiting the country with his passport full of stamps and visas, he was still treated with suspicion and disrespect at the immigration counter.

He alleged in the video that a woman at the immigration counter questioned his purpose of visit, suggesting an Indian couldn't be a tourist.

"First Time I was in Georgia in 2019 I had everything, visa, booking, forwarded Flight but they made me wait for 4hrs at border without any explanation. When I was flying out to Paris they couldn't believe I could fly to France made me naked at the airport and checked everything," he wrote in the caption.

"Coming back after 6yrs with 3 passport full of stamps and visas I expected them to Treat different but no they just see the dark face and starts the same judgement."

"120 countries and only a few countries that upset me and this is one of them," he summarised.

The post revived huge traction, with a few social media users sharing their own experiences. Some talked about similar issues, describing Georgia as a "beautiful country with terrible locals". Meanwhile, some travellers had positive experiences in Georgia, saying they met friendly locals and didn't face any issues.

One user wrote, "I Had similar experience. 100% accurate information."

"100% felt the same way in Georgia. Beautiful country with terrible locals. I had a terrible experience at a money exchange and also in a few places where they would straight up ignore me for speaking Russian despite understanding me. Crossing the border and going into Chechnya and Dagestan you will meet brothers who absolutely love india and our people. Some of the best hospitality I received in my life just a couple hundred kilometres away. Much rather going back to Chechnya over Georgia," another chimed in.

Sharing a different perspective, one user wrote, "Went to Georgia a few months ago and I absolutely loved it. Love the people they were really, really friendly and helpful. Such a beautiful country."

"We loved it in Georgia. Locals were very helpful and friendly. We sang, eat n enjoyed our 14 days stay in less popular but very beautiful country," another said.