Kerala Sugarcane Juice Seller Follows Passion For Travel, Explores World, Visits 10 Countries

Hashim VP, a sugarcane juice seller from Kannur, Kerala, has turned his passion for travel into a reality. The 67-year-old has been selling sugarcane juice for the last 30 years, but his love for exploration has taken him to 10 countries across Asia and the Middle East, news agency ANI reported.

Hashim's first trip was in 2012, when he visited Delhi in June and July, which were off-season for his business. He stated that he would usually close the juice shop and rest at home. But that particular year, he had a conversation with his elder brother, which eventually changed his perspective on life. The conversation basically ignited his passion for exploring new cultures and experiences.

Hashim has visited Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Malaysia, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia over the years, often accompanied by his wife Haseena. His most recent trip was to Turkey, which he described as "beautiful".

"I [have] travelled to 10 countries so far, including Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Malaysia, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. The last trip I did was to Turkey; it is beautiful. Now, after three months, I'm planning to visit China," he said while speaking to ANI.

Hashim is planning his next adventure to China, accompanied by his wife and elder brother. His story is an inspiration, proving that when determination meets hard work, dreams can be converted into reality.

"From then on, I have not stopped travelling and continue to explore new places whenever I can," Hashim said.