Avneet Kaur Prefers To Go Horse Riding, Swimming And More While On Her Weekend Getaway

Avneet Kaur made sure to make all the mid-week blues vanish as she dropped the dreamiest travel pictures that she experienced over the weekend. The 23-year-old actress's post on her social media handle showed her spending time on a farm, enjoying her time in the great outdoors and under the sun.

Also Read: Here Are 5 Things To Do In Kashmir If It's Your First Time, Like Avneet Kaur

The Luv Ki Arrange Marriage actress had the time opf her life over the weekend doing everything from going on horseback rides, taking a cooling dip in the pool while donning a bright crimson swimsuit, gazing at the clear blue cloudy skies as well as the picturesque moon, posing for mirror selfies, going go karting at the resort she was staying at, experiencing the simple pleasures of life like walking bare feet on lush green grass, and relishing a good old vanilla softy on a summer day.

Witnessing Avneet Kaur's chill weekend at a farm house, all we can think of is escaping into an end of the week getaway to a tranquil and breezy locale like the dancer and actress. If you are inspired to hit the road during your time off, witnessing Avneet having a ball; here are three luxury farm stays near Delhi and the National Capital Region that you should checkout.

The Lalit Mangar

The Lalit Mangar offers a wonderful staycation experience for all the Delhi dwellers, being just a 30 minute drive away from Faridabad. The location of the property in a serene environment make it a must-go, while offering picturesque views of the Aravalli hills.

Courtyard by Marriott Aravalli Resort

The Courtyard by Marriott Aravalli Resort is a 158-room five star hotel offering an urban resort experience in Delhi NCR's Gothda Mohbtabad, Faridabad area. Equipped with an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurant and bar, the property promises to be a peaceful stay set amidst a lush and luxurious environment.

Vivanta By Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa

The Vivanta By Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa is a serene hotel located near Delhi NCR's Faridabad region. It offers all the luxuries of a stay including luxury rooms, fine dining, a wellness and spa centre called, J Wellness Centre and much more to make for a memorable weekend getaway destination.

The Kesari Bagh

The Kesari Bagh is a charming boutique countryside estate that draws inspiration from French architecture and is an ode to Mewat. Located a short drive away from Delhi, it offers high-end experiences, four luxury rooms, an acre of lush green lawns that overlook the Aravalli Range. It is a tailor made location for a rejuvenating staycation near Delhi.

Ira Luxe

Ira Luxe is one of the best farm houses for rent with a fully equipped kitchen and a beautiful setting. Nestled amidst the scenic beauty surrounding Delhi's outskirts that give all the countryside vibes; it makes for the perfect farm style getaway for a quick weekend plan you might have with your family or friends.

Avneet Kaur's brought weekend vibes to overpower her weekday blues while horse riding, swimming, go karting and more.

Also Read: 5 Historic Monuments To Visit In Jammu On Your Next Trip Like Avneet Kaur