Power Pack Your Core Routine With A Round Of Cable Squats At The Gym Like Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur has been pushing her fitness game to the next level lately, and it's clear she is not stopping any time soon. The star has been hitting the gym hard and amping up her workout routine. Recently, Avneet shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she can be seen performing cable squats. For those who are not aware, a cable squat is done with the help of a pulley station. It is an exercise that targets your back, glutes and quadriceps. It also involves abs, biceps, calves and hamstrings. It is considered one of the best exercises to enhance core strength and lower body. If you too wish to add this to your fitness routine, here are all the benefits of this exercise.

Benefits Of Cable Squats

1. ⁠Build Core Strength

Apart from building strong muscles, squats are a great way to strengthen your core. Cable squats are also considered as leg exercises, but they also engage the lower back, oblique and abdominal muscles that stabilise and maintain a good position throughout the movement.

2.⁠ ⁠Improves Your Mobility

Squats or cable squats help improve your body mobility. Performing cable squats build your joints through multiple planes of motion. Stronger and more flexible joints lead to more mobile joints.

3.⁠ ⁠Improves Posture

Squats engage a large muscle volume of the body that includes the upper back, thighs and lower abdomen. This engagement strengthens the body muscle and maintains healthy body posture.

4.⁠ ⁠Burn Calories

As you add weight to your squat, the intensity of the movement increases. This increase causes an acceleration in your metabolism, that results in burning of calories to repair the used muscles.

5. Reduces Back Pain

When done properly, squats help prevent back pain. Deep squats require mobility in the hips and loosen the hip muscles, resulting in the risk of back pain and injury.

Like Avneet Kaur, add cable squats to your workout regime ASAP.

