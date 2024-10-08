"Sunlight Is The Best Therapy" According To Alaya Furniturewalla's Wellness "Lessons From September"

Alaya Furniturewalla is a strong advocate of approaching well-being holistically. Her Instagram entries often serve as a window to her well-balanced habits, inspiring us to pause, breathe and de-stress. Recently, the actress shared a carousel of pictures and videos on her social media feed documenting some “lessons from September” that she gathered. Here are a few insights that she collected: “Sunlight is the best therapy, insects will find any and every opportunity to bite me, love is where home is, and home is where love is, good food and company are the ultimate blessings, I was a monkey in a past life.”

The first picture captures Alaya soaking in some Vitamin D showcasing her flawless sun-kissed avatar. It is followed by tropical vistas of a seaside getaway. A fitness enthusiast, Alaya also displayed her command over an upside-down aerobics. In another frame, she was seen sitting atop a tree unveiling her playful side. Scrumptious meals form a major part of Alaya's self-care itinerary as is relaxing and spending time with her pet dog. The post concluded with a clip featuring pretty views of a cityscape, dotted with streetlights and highways.

Before that, Alaya emphasised on striking the right balance of the mind, body and soul. She uploaded a post on her feed presenting how her life looks at the present. Alaya's effortless Scorpion pose (Vrischikasana) had our immediate attention. The actress even highlighted her love for journaling, enjoying nutritious foods and witnessing tranquil sunsets. There were sneak peeks of her gym sessions, including headstand variations and stretching exercises. Her motivational side note read, “Finally got my feet to touch my head in scorpion, lots of painful (but rewarding) stretching, setting new goals, eating clean, beautiful views and positive thoughts.”

It is important to take a “mental health break” when you feel the effects of burnout. The actress echoes a similar sentiment. On another page of her well-being routine, she shared some tips on how she escaped “the chaos” by jetting off for a solo vacation. On a “digital detox,” she spent her time “getting Ayurvedic treatments, Tibetan massages, acupuncture, reflexology, doing cleanses, meditating, swimming, journaling and reading books.”

