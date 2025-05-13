Alaya F Doing A Headstand In The Middle Of The Ocean Is All The Midweek Fitness Inspo You Need

Aalia Furniturewala, known by her stage name Alaya F, never fails to amaze her fans with her fitness diaries. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her doing a headstand on a paddleboard in the middle ocean!

In the Instagram clip, Alaya is seen standing on a paddleboard and doing a headstand like it's nothing as her family cheers her on. We are in awe and love the way she balances her body like a pro!

"Someone jokingly said, “You should try a headstand on the paddleboard.” Two minutes later, I was upside down in the middle of a river while my friends and family hyped me up from the boat," she captioned the post.

The post garnered a lot of attention from her fans who commented, “That someone is always me and look at you go effortlessly on it.” One of the comments read, “Oh god…Is there anything you can't do?”

It's evident Alaya has pretty solid core strength and focus that help her maintain her balance while trying this amazing stunt. This exercise is known to improve blood circulation, particularly to the brain, which in turn helps improve cognitive function and focus.

Often referred to as the king of asana, a headstand is a more advanced yoga inversion that offers a multitude of benefits, including reducing stress, strengthening the upper body, enhancing lung capacity, boosting digestion, reducing menopause symptoms, preventing headaches, and improving lung capacity.

While it offers several benefits, it can be harmful if not done properly so don't forget to check with your fitness instructor before incorporating it in your workout regimen.