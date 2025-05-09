From <i>Asanas</i> To Aperol: Alaya Furniturewala's Goa Vacation Dump Has Everything

Alaya Furniturewala made sure to add all the good vibes to our Instagram feeds with her Goa vacation diaries. The Srikanth actress recently shared a photo dump of her load back holiday spent under the sunny skies and tranquil breeze in the backdrop of the Goan landscape.

Also Read: Here Are All The Benefits To Know Before Using Exercise Ball Like Alaya Furniturewala

Alaya Furniturewala was caught on camera having the time of her life in Goa tucked in comfortably in the comforts of the Balee Resort Goa. She was seen posing for pictures at their porch, indulging in her morning routine of yoga asanas, breathing in the cool breeze that flowed in from the French windows of her suite, lounging on the pool side lounges dressed in a tropical blue hued swimsuit, catching the lush greenery of the property on her camera, getting ready for a good old swim wearing her Fendi sunglasses, finally taking a dip in the turquoise pool water, and raising Aperol glasses to say cheers to her epic trip.

If you are bitten by the travel bug looking at Alaya Furniturewala spending a picture-perfect summer holiday under the Goan sun; here's all you need to know about the Balee Resort Goa the property she is staying at.

Balee Resort Goa is a bespoke private pool villa resort located in North Goa. The property offers a verdant escape from the humdrum everyday life and redefines luxury living. The hotel is located in Arpora within the limits of Goa and offers villa living, pool dips, a fully equipped gym and much more to make your holidays as comfortable as they can be.

Alaya Furniturewala's Goa vacay diaries paint a picture of a peaceful vacation in progress.

Also Read: Alaya F Picks A Black Corset And Wide-Legged Jeans For A Dinner Date. Don't Miss The Handbag