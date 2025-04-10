Alaya F Picks A Black Corset And Wide-Legged Jeans For A Dinner Date. Don't Miss The Handbag

Alaya Furniturewalla made heads turn as she recently stepped out in style heading to a Mumbai restaurant to grab dinner. The Srikanth actress made sure to not miss a sartorial beat as she dressed up to look her best for an evening out of fun and food while looking like a total snack.

Alaya Furniturewalla dressed to impress as she posed for the paparazzi posing outside Mizu while wearing a corset meets casual attire with a touch of luxury. The 27-year-old actress donned a cropped strapless corset top with a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice that she paired with a high-waist blue wide-leg jeans with an overlapping diagonally placed button closure.

While Alaya's outfit gave off a minimal look for a maximal effect vibe; it was her accessory game that made quite a sartorial mark. Her accessories of the day included a layered gold necklaces with ring and coin style dainty pendants, a stack of hexagonal mixed metal bracelets adorned on her right wrist, black leather shoes with chunky heels, and a show stopping white Valentino Loco handbag with a gold metal V logo that is signature of the brand. What's more, this aesthetic arm candy made a Rs. 1.95 lakhs worth hole in Alaya's pocket.

Alaya's tresses were styled in a shoulder length salon style open waves that had a natural fall and were side swept in the most beautiful manner. Glam wise she sported her radiant skin with bushy brows, smokey eyes complete with wispy lashes, highlighted and blushed cheeks, and a rose petal hued lip colour that added the perfect finishing touch of glam to her dinner out in the city look.

Alaya Furniturewalla and her ready for dinner closet game is a match made in fashion heaven.

