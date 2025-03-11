Alaya Furniturewala's "Chill Holiday" Look Will Make You Revamp Your Travel Wardrobe

After serving us some major fitness and beauty tips, actress Alaya Furniturewala has now given us some major travel fashion inspiration. The star, who is quite active on social media, sharing glimpses of her fitness, has now shared her travel dump of her recent vacation.

Sharing the pictures, Alaya wrote, "Chill holiday dump from the least chill person ever." In the pictures, we can see Alaya enjoying her vacation by exploring the city, indulging in delicious meals, and trying fun adventure activities like surfing. Also, Alaya showcased how she never missed her workout even when on vacation. What grabbed our attention was her uber-cool travel fashion. In the first picture, Alaya can be seen posing in a chic look, and we love it. The star opted for a black strapless top that came with pinstripes on the chest, with a basic black finish on the bodice. The star paired her classy top with grey formal pants, adding more drama to the look.

Further, Alaya elevated her look by accessorising it with a golden bracelet, a neckchain, a black handbag, white sneakers, and a pair of black sunglasses. For her makeup, Alaya went for her signature subtle glam makeup with a soft base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks and the nose, nude lids, mascara-coated eyes, neatly done eyebrows, and brown nude lips. The star completed her look by letting her straight tresses cascade down the back, and she looked stunning as ever.

