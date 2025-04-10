Here Are All The Benefits To Know Before Using Exercise Ball Like Alaya Furniturewala

Alaya Furniturewala is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star is quite active on social media, always sharing snippets of her fitness journey and workout routines. Recently, the star shared a video of herself working out with an exercise ball. The exercise ball is highly beneficial for the whole body workout as it engages your core, strength and flexibility. Just like Alaya, if you too wish to do workout with an exercise ball, then here are all the benefits of it.

Better Balance

Using the exercise ball requires the use of your back and abdominal muscles to maintain balance. The struggle to maintain a proper posture when using the ball improves your overall balance and coordination.

Offers Diversity

This ball happens to be very beneficial with a diverse set of exercise routines. An exercise ball can be incorporated into a number of different exercise disciplines, be it a basic gym workout or Pilates. This exercise ball increases the resistance and adds a range of motions to your workout.

Increases Flexibility

The exercise ball gives your muscles added stretch. It also drives your body to adapt to the ball's shape, adjust the position of joints, and expand specific muscle groups to maintain your balance.

Good Back and Spine Health

An exercise ball helps reinforce the muscles that support your spinal structure, thereby improving your posture and increasing lower back strength. Ball improves your spinal strength, leading to pain relief.

