Alia Bhatt Serves Uber Cool Style In A Beige Co-Ord Set

Alia Bhatt is busy serving looks and how. From airport looks to grand red-carpet events, the star knows how to carry herself with utmost perfection.

Recently, Alia was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, looking just fine. For her airport look, the star went all minimal and uber-cool with her outfit. In the pictures, we can see Alia donning a basic white t-shirt, which she topped with a stunning beige jacket and matching pants. Keeping it comfortable, the star ditched any accessories and went with a pair of sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton tote bag and white sneakers to complete the look.

For her makeup, Alia kept it subtle with lots of skin tint, a decent amount of blush on the cheeks, bare lids, and pink nude lips. The star tied her hair in a sleek bun, keeping the look as subtle and beautiful as ever.

Alia Bhatt can never go with her looks, and her recent airport spotting is proof.

