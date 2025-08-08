Alia Bhatt's Trainer Reveals Her Weight-Loss Transformation After Birth Of Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt knows how to stay fit and healthy, and her Instagram feed is proof. The actor often shares glimpses of her workouts on her social media. Even her fitness trainers share glimpses of the actor giving her best in her workouts every now and then.

In an interview with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt's trainer, Sohrab Khushrushahi, recently shared, "Alia is one of the hardest-working individuals out there, and I have an immense amount of respect for the effort she puts in, every single time."

Talking about Alia Bhatt's post-pregnancy weight loss, the fitness trainer shared that her workout changed during pregnancy. "A lot would depend on how she was feeling on a particular day because with pregnant women, no two days are the same. We always had a plan and programme, but we would tweak them when and where required," he said.

Commending her hard work, Khushrushahi shared that her "effort was always top-notch. We slowed things down a little to make sure she was always ok. We focused on breath and pelvic floor work with a lot of strength training to make sure we maintained our strength levels."

In an old interview with Vogue, Alia Bhatt shared her weight loss secrets, saying that she started with 15-minute walks and breathing exercises initially, followed by exercises such as walking, yoga, Pilates, light cardio, and strength training after 12 weeks.

She also shares that breastfeeding and diet will help. Alia Bhatt shares that she ate "nutrient-rich food and practised portion control. Her diet included fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins."

With dedication and consistency, Alia Bhatt was able to shed the extra kilos she had gained during her pregnancy.