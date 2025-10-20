Alia Bhatt Channels Vintage Glamour In Ritu Kumar's Rose-Gold Archival Saree For Diwali

When it comes to effortless style, Alia Bhatt rarely misses a beat. Over the years, she has built a reputation as a style maverick. On Saturday, the actress, who is the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, proved once again why she is a fashion favourite. Attending the Kapoor family's Diwali bash, Alia looked breathtaking in a heritage piece from Ritu Kumar's archives.

The saree itself was more than just clothing; it was a slice of Indian fashion history. Reviving one of Ritu Kumar's earliest designs from over three decades ago, the rose-gold silk drape was adorned with intricate silver tikki embroidery. The fabric flowed with a soft sheen. It was that kind of craftsmanship you rarely see today – subtle yet rich, nostalgic yet timeless.

Alia Bhatt paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. Adding a modern twist, she draped a sheer embroidered jacket over it. The jacket's slightly puffed sleeves and intricate handwork perfectly complemented the saree without overpowering it.

The styling was pure minimal magic. Her poker-straight hair was left open with a middle partition. Alia's makeup was soft and luminous – dewy skin, gently flushed cheeks, and a wash of champagne shimmer across her lids. A nude lip tied the look together beautifully.

As for jewellery, Alia Bhatt chose a statement polki choker. It was teamed with a delicate maang tikka and a minimal bracelet. The traditional pieces added the right touch of Diwali sparkle without taking away from the saree's intricate details.

This look is the perfect festive inspiration for anyone who loves tradition with a twist.