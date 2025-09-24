Alia Bhatt Brings Black Magic To Milan Fashion Week In Oversized Gucci Coat And Thigh-High Stockings

Alia Bhatt brought her A-game to the Gucci showcase at the Milan Fashion Week 2025. The actor, who is a Gucci Global Brand Ambassador, attended the exclusive film screening of The Tiger, a cinematic spectacle that showcased Gucci Creative Director Demna's first collection for the Italian luxury fashion house.

For the special event, Alia Bhatt wore an all-black ensemble from Gucci's latest "La Famiglia" collection.

alia bhatt at milan fashion week, SLAYEDDD pic.twitter.com/F2Df79x7aQ — 🍰 (@aliaafairy) September 23, 2025

The actor turned up for the Gucci showcase in a dramatic black fur coat which she draped over a nude satin outfit. The voluminous coat boasted of full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, and side pockets. She used a gold Gucci chain to cinch her waist.

While mostly concealed by the coat, Alia Bhatt's look had another key element to it and that was a mini satin dress in a nude shade. It came with a plunging V-neckline, lace detailing and a body-hugging silhouette. The actor, who will next be seen in Alpha, wore thigh-high see-through black stockings which were embossed with Gucci's monogram pattern.

Alia Bhatt paired the bold outfit with pointed-toe black heels. She also carried a small, structured black leather handbag with a top handle and a chain strap. Several fan pages shared the actor's look on social media. Here's one of the clips -

alia bhatt for gucci ss26 at the milan fashion week 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LrLNo9tTdn — 🦢 (@softiealiaa) September 23, 2025

Makeup-wise, she opted for defined brows, smoky eyes, blushed cheeks, a glossy pink shade for her lips and a soft contouring that complemented the dramatic outfit. The actor sported sleek straight hair.

Alia Bhatt became the first Indian to be named Gucci Global Brand Ambassador in 2023.

