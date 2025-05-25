Alia Bhatt Owns The Cannes 2025 Closing Ceremony In The First-Ever Gucci <i>Saree</i>

Alia Bhatt has proven her mettle yet again when it comes to dazzling her fans, followers, the international audiences and paparazzi with her non-stop winning sartorial moments at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Jigra actress was wrapped in the best of fashion all day on the final day of Cannes 2025; wearing everything from signature skirt suits to saree-inspired outfits from the house of Gucci.

For look one, Alia channelled her inner old Hollywood star by wearing a bright yellow custom-made three-piece Gucci crepe wool skirt suit. The ensemble featured a corseted bralette styled crop top, and a midi length pencil skirt that she teamed with a super cropped tailored blazer jacket with structured shoulders and Gucci embossed on the standing collars. She paired this with brown-tinted oversized sunglasses and ivory and mustard hued silk scarf with multi-coloured printed blooms wrapped around her head. But that wasn't all, a signature pair of narrow-toed slip on heels from Gucci were picked for her shoe of choice. Last but not least, she carried the iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag in ivory leather as the perfect arm candy to go with her look.

For look two, in which Alia Bhatt dazzled the famous Cannes red carpet for the second time during the closing ceremony; was the first-ever Gucci saree-inspired ensemble. The movie star was literally wrapped in silver hued Swarovski crystals woven together over a flesh coloured fabric that made it look as though the ensemble shone over Alia's skin. This was a maiden sartorial attempt by the iconic Italian luxury fashion house to create a saree which is the epitome of fashionable grace in India.

The three-piece saree ensemble featured a sleeveless and backless blouse with a plunging neckline and dual strings of crystals attaching the frontal top to the back. The entire garment was washed with the iconic GG embellishments, only this time it was all in Swarovski crystals. Alia paired this with a matching voluminous floor-grazing skirt with a fitted high-waist design and a palla style drape adorned on her right shoulder. Over all, the entire ensemble custom made by the house of Gucci featured the brand's iconic GG logo in crystals and featured the brand's GG monogram which made for a milestone moment on the Cannes 2025 red carpet.

For her accessorises Alia picked a Gucci fine jewellery diamonds studded dainty choker necklace paired with a matching pair of studded earrings, both were set in exclusive platinum. Last but not least, Alia carried the most exquisite Gucci Jackie handbag in matching silver leather adorned with the same silver Swraovski crystals as Alia's ensemble in the signature GG monogram grid, which made for a winning handbag moment.

