Alia Bhatt's Airport Look For Cannes 2025 Is Pure Boss Babe Energy

Putting an end to all the speculations of her much awaited Cannes 2025 debut, Alia Bhatt has finally been spotted at Mumbai airport in the early morning hours of May 22, 2025 to fly to the French Riviera. As expected, the Jigra actress was dressed in a head-to-toe Gucci look that screamed business casuals chic from a mile away.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt To Aishwarya Rai, Indian Celebs Walking The Cannes 2025 Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt made a boss lady like entry at the airport while kickstarting her journey to the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The mother-of-one who will finally be making her debut at the coveted event while representing Loreal Paris as a brand ambassador picked a smart casuals look a stylish yet comfy flight.

Alia was caught on paparazzi cameras wearing a pair of high waist wide leg blue jeans that she paired with a white scoop neck bodysuit that had featured the signature Gucci red and navy trimming around the neckline. Alia added the perfectly business coded layer to her look with a beige hued Gucci double breasted blazer that had the brand's signature's GG embossing all over, maximal pockets and black buttons around the chest.

Alia accessorised her airport look with a pair of gold metallic retro looking dark oval Gucci sunglasses, a pair of textured small gold hoops, white sneakers and black leather hobo style handbag from the Italian luxury fashion house.

Alia styled her tresses in a side swept salon style layered look left open over her shoulders. Glam wise, she went for a sans makeup look wearing nothing but a brow mascara to tamed her brows and a 'my lips but better' hued lip gloss to add a bit of shimmer and shine to her airport look.

Alia Bhatt's en route Cannes 2025 look channels boss lady vibes.

Also Read: Thoda Swim, Thoda TLC: Alia Bhatt Gives A Sneak-Peek Into Her Skincare Routine