It Is A Full Circle Of Love Moment For Alia Bhatt, Raha And Edward

Alia Bhatt and her love for family, warmth, her daughter, Raha and her pet, Edward have been one of the few genuine things in the celebrity circle that makes them humanly relatable to everyone. This time around on National Pet Day celebrated on April 11, 2025; Alia posted the cutest thing the internet could boast of.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Midweek Workout Has All To Do With Upper Body And Mobility Exercises

In an Instagram post, Alia was seen cuddling and posing with her pet cat, Edward that made our hearts melt. But what is truly special about the picture is that her little daughter, Raha Kapoor was the behind the camera and caught this precious moment on the lens. This truly gave the moment a wholesome and heartwarming feeling of love, togetherness and family bonds like never before.

Alia captioned the post, "a picture with my prince, clicked by my princess #HappyPetDay" along with paws and heart emojis". The mother-of-one seems to have found a love like none other with her prince, Edward and her princess, Raha Kapoor; as the inseparable trio celebrated Edward on National Pet Day.

Alia Bhatt's National Pet Day celebrations with her cat, Edward and daughter Raha is the sweetest thing on the internet today.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Sunset Eyes And Nude Lips Work In Perfect Symphony With A Messy Ponytail