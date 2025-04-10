Alia Bhatt's Midweek Workout Has All To Do With Upper Body And Mobility Exercises

Alia Bhatt proved that she is more than just a pretty face yet again as she pulled through a challenging time at the gym that made her midweek blues vanish like they never existed. The Jigra actress crushed an upper body and mobility exercise routine that put her fitness first.

Alia Bhatt believes in the train like a beast and look like a beauty mantra as she charged through her midweek workout routine at the gym with her trainer, Karan Sawhney. The reel posted on Instagram by the fitness instructor shows Alia doing a lifting weights, toning her arms, working on her core, doing squats with resistance bands, going all in with her weighted crunches and more. These exercises toned her upper body and added agility and mobility to her body like there is no tomorrow.

If you are inspired by Alia Bhatt's strenuous gym routine, then here's all you need to know about upper body and mobility exercises.

What Are Upper Body Workouts?

Upper body workouts work on one's chest, back, shoulders, biceps and triceps. It not only builds strength and endurance but also adds to stronger bones being developed in the human body along with metabolic weight loss.

Benefits Of Upper Body Workouts:

Regular upper body workouts offer numerous benefits including adding muscle strength, improving posture, reduces risk of injuries and enhances functional fitness for everyday tasks.

What Are Mobility Exercises?

Mobility exercises also called mobility training are crafted to improve a range of motion and flexibility of one's joints, allowing them to move freely and more efficiently. These exercises often include dynamic stretches, yoga, Pilates, foam rolling and bodyweight exercises.

Benefits Of Mobility Exercises:

Mobility exercises have a lot of benefits including improved flexibility, adding a range of motion, building muscle strength, improving joint health, balance and an athletic performance, while reducing the risk of injuries and improving efficiency of movements.

Alia Bhatt's midweek workout routine made us want to break a sweat at the gym ourselves.

