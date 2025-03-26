Alia Bhatt's All-White Look Is Perfect For A Stylish Summer

Alia Bhatt's selfie game is always on point.

The actress recently shared her March dump and it was indeed all things blissful.

Also Read: Here's Everything To Know Before You Practice Kapotasana Like Alia Bhatt

From mirror selfies to close-ups of her radiant skin, the actress shared an array of pictures in a post and wrote, "March so far>>." However, what really caught our attention was her stylish mirror selfie in which she was seen posing in a stunning all-white look. Alia dished summer-appropriate style goals as she looked radiant in white number that featured a sleeveless top paired with a matching skirt.

Her understated glam was right on point with gold accented earrings and a statement ring. For makeup, Alia of course stayed true to her minimal approach with a dewy base paired with subtle blush and wispy lashes. Alia turned to her classic pink glossy lip look to seal the beauty deal. Indeed, the actress is setting the bar for summer with her latest look and well, we are taking notes.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Personal Goal That She Practices Daily Is To "Always To Be At Peace Of Mind"