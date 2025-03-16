Here's Everything To Know Before You Practice Kapotasana Like Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is an avid fitness lover. From pilates to yoga, there's nothing Alia can't do. Recently, Alia's fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani shared a video of Alia doing her famous Kapotasana or, as Anshuka rightly said, the "Alia Pose". If, like Alia, you too wish to slay this yoga pose, here's everything you need to know before practicing it.

Kapotasana, also known as Pigeon Pose, is a very beneficial and popular yoga asana that offers a myriad of benefits for the mind and body. It is an intermediate-level yoga pose that combines elements of hip opening, backbending, and chest opening to create a deeply transformative posture.

How To Do Pigeon Pose

Start in a tabletop position, with your hands and knees on the mat. Bring your right knee forward while placing the edge of the right shinbone and right buttock on the mat. Next, extend your left leg straight out behind you, with the top of the left knee, thigh, and ankle resting on the floor. Lower your pelvis towards the mat and press your palms into the floor, keeping your arms straight. Lift your chest while creating a slight backbend. To progress into the resting pigeon pose, fold forward, bringing your forehead towards the mat. Hold this pose for several breaths, feeling a deep stretch in your hips, and relax.

Benefits Of Pigeon Pose

This yoga pose improves the flexibility of the entire spine and builds strength with maximum extensions of the limbs. It stretches various muscles like the abdomen, thighs, groin, ankle and chest. It is a very beneficial yoga pose for asthmatic patients. Its deep chest stretch reduces asthma symptoms by expanding lung capacity and promoting better airflow. Regular practice of Kapotasana is proven as a great yoga for weight management. It helps by increasing metabolism, toning muscles and aiding healthy digestion.

