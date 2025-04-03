Alia Bhatt's Sunset Eyes And Nude Lips Work In Perfect Symphony With A Messy Ponytail

Alia Bhatt looks like a million bucks in her latest beauty outing that saw her attending an event looking radiant and ravishing at the same time. The Jigra actress was all things beautiful and chic in the beaming glam moment that was as feminine as it gets. It was an interesting mix of dress up vibes with her boss lady suit set.

Alia Bhatt looked like a million bucks wearing a less-is-more makeup look that shone even more with the rays of the sun hitting her face. The mother-of-one dolled up in her fresh skin, feathered yet arched brows, a wash of sparkly orange eyeshadow on her lids with gradients to define its depth, this was topped with lots of mascara for a fluttery lashes look. A light sweep of contour, peachy pink blush and a white gold highlight adorned her cheekbones. Alia completed the look with a caramel nude hued lip colour that worked perfectly with the whole corporate chic girl gone demure vibe.

Alia's tresses matched steps with her beauty game of the day by being styled into a messy and voluminous low ponytail wound and secured with a segment of her own locks. The hairdo was the ultimate crowning glory to this part feminine, part boss lady vibe look.

Alia Bhatt aces her face card and how in her latest sun-kissed minimal beauty look.

