Sara Tendulkar's "Gym-Ready" Pina Colada Smoothie Is Healthy, Hydrating And Packed With Protein

Did you know that Sara Tendulkar is a registered nutritionist? Well, the youth icon is also a global influencer who often shares her travels and healthy recipes on her social media.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram to share a healthy Pina Colada recipe. In the caption, she wrote, "Basically, a pina colada that went to the gym."

Giving the classic Pina Colada a healthy twist, Sara Tendulkar shares a recipe with her Insta fam and says that this recipe can help you stay hydrated and provide that extra bit of fibre.

Ingredients

1 cup frozen mango & pineapple

1 tsp ground flax seeds

1 tsp shredded dry coconut

1 tsp soaked chia seeds

1 scoop vanilla whey protein

½ cup coconut water

A dash of coconut milk

How To Make

Sara Tendulkar mixed all the ingredients in the blender to ensure they were properly combined. Once they are blended well, the 27-year-old added some ice to a glass and poured the ready drink into it. Sara Tendulkar topped the drink with some coconut flakes and slices of mango.

How Healthy Is It For You

Sharing how healthy and nutritious the drink is for your overall body, Sara Tendulkar explains, "This smoothie is a great way to sneak in 25 grams of protein, gut-friendly fibre and natural electrolytes. It fuels recovery, supports digestion, and keeps you hydrated all while tasting like dessert."

Here's a breakdown of the health quotient of each of the ingredients used in the drink: