Alia Bhatt On How ADHD Affected Her Mental Health: "I Found It Hard To Focus"

Alia Bhatt loves to share pages from her personal and professional life with fans. Recently, the actress opened up about her ADHD diagnosis. In a conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, Alia revealed how “multitasking” took a toll on her mental health.

During the interaction, Alia Bhatt revealed that she became willing to talk about her ADHD after realising that many suffer from the condition. “It happens to all of us. That's when I became more open to talking about my specific anxiety. I was recently clinically diagnosed, so I had proper backing, not just saying, 'Oh, I'm having an anxious day.' It's not just that,' she said.

Speaking about how ADHD was negatively impacting her life, Alia Bhatt shared, “I was struggling, which is why I sought help. In social gatherings, my body would physically react. I'd start heating up. I also found it hard to focus; my attention kept drifting in and out." Initially, she admitted to taking credit for being a multi-tasker until it affected her mental health. “I started forgetting the most random things, even things I had scheduled,” she revealed.

After that, Alia Bhatt described the life of an actor as “haphazard and random”. She added, “When I started acting, and you know your friends are your life, I started working at the age of seventeen, and when you are newly pursuing your career, sometimes you start taking your friends for granted." Alia forayed into the entertainment world at the age of 17.

When Jay Shetty stated that people judge themselves the most when they are a parent, Alia Bhatt had the perfect response. She said, “We're actually all giant babies through our lives, at least for our parents. No matter how old we become, we're still babies."

