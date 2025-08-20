Farah Khan Stunned After Ameesha Patel Shows Off Her 400 Designer Bags, From Hermes To Dior

If you ever thought your handbag collection was impressive, wait until you step into Ameesha Patel's home. The Gadar 2 star, who grew up in South Bombay, started buying designer bags at the age of 12. Fast forward to today, she owns close to 400 bags, and each of them is worth anywhere between lakhs and crores.

Recently, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan dropped by Ameesha's home with her camera, and what followed was less of a vlog and more of a luxury museum tour. Farah's jaw hit the floor as the actress opened cupboard after cupboard of Hermes, Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton treasures. Her first reaction was, "I have never seen Ameesha repeat her bag."

When Birkin Bags Replaced Boyfriends

Among the highlights was Ameesha's dedicated Birkin cupboard. From a powder-blue beauty to a rare pink crocodile leather edition she bought 15 years ago, the collection was enough to make any fashion lover faint. Hugging one tightly, Farah declared, "This feels better than hugging any boyfriend."

Ameesha didn't miss a beat before quipping, "Why do you think I have bags and no boys?" The banter continued as the two besties pulled out bag after bag.

Farah's amazement only grew as she found herself staring at an orange Bottega Veneta bag she had never seen before. Ameesha casually added that she had the same design in black too - because why not?

The Chanel cupboard was just another treasure chest as it was filled with pieces starting at Rs 5 lakh and shooting into the tens of lakhs. Some bags have been used just once, thanks to Ameesha's "rotation system" that ensures every piece gets its day in the sun. As Farah teased her about neglecting them, the actress laughed, "I used this one last June".

A Shoe Closet That Could Double As A Weapon Room

The tour didn't end with bags. Ameesha also unveiled her massive shoe cupboard that was arranged neatly by colour. Rows of Gucci and Louis Vuitton heels lined the shelves, with each pair priced upwards of Rs 80,000.

Farah, as always, brought the humour, saying, "You can use these shoes to murder someone." Ameesha laughed back, "These are my defence weapons. If a thief enters, I'll hit him with my shoes."

A Penthouse Or 400 Bags? Ameesha Made Her Choice

The actress is well aware of the fortune sitting inside her cupboards. "If I didn't have a habit of collecting bags, I would have owned a penthouse in Mumbai," she admitted. But clearly, she has no regrets. In her world, limited-edition handbags and heels hold more value than square footage.

Her relationships with luxury brands prove it. "Every designer knows I am a collector, so they call me when something new launches in India. Even in Paris or Dubai, the shops know me," she explained. Farah quickly added with a laugh, "And we are only known by our vegetable vendors here."

From rare Birkins worth crores to a shoe closet fit for a boutique, Ameesha Patel has built her luxury universe. With Farah Khan playing tour guide, fans got a peek into a collection that could rival any high-end fashion house.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reminds Fans Beauty Lies In Self-Worth: "It Is Innate, Not Measured In Likes"