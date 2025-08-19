Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reminds Fans Beauty Lies In Self-Worth: "It Is Innate, Not Measured In Likes"

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is the brand ambassador of L'oreal Paris, has unveiled the latest chapter of the brand's global Lessons of Worth series. In the ad, the 51-year-old emphasised how she refuses to let likes or social media chatter define her self-worth, urging her followers to take the same approach.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Message On Self-Worth

Social media has become an integral part of everyone's life and has an impact on people's self-worth. Urging people not to pay too much attention to social media approval, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared that one should never measure their worth by what others are saying.

The Devadas actor says in the video, "I'm worth it, but what really decides that? The kind of pictures are posted? The number of likes? Or is it the comments on social media? We have given such power to these things. The power to own our worth."

Showing her concerns as a mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan emphasised that this is a 'grave' concern. "There's not much difference between social media and social pressure. As a woman and a mother, it's a matter of grave concern to think about the power it can have over young minds. Frankly, even impressionable adults," shared the actor.

Asking people to stop looking for self-worth from somewhere else, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added, "This cannot go on. We must make a choice. Let's not go searching for our self-worth elsewhere, certainly not on social media. Worth is innate."

Fans Love The Message

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heartfelt message resonated with her fans, who responded with love. One fan wrote, "She appears once in a blue moon and bam!! Takes the world by storm. Love it, Aishwarya."

Another fan commented, "Such a powerful message - it touched my heart deeply." An Instagram user commented, "I wish half of the world understood what she is saying."

"That's beauty with brains! Today's kids are unaware of who they are. Miss World for a reason," wrote another fan. "Wow, so powerful and beautiful," said another user.