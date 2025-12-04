Aishwarya Rai Goes All Black In A Minimalist Gown For Red Sea International Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her return to the Red Sea International Film Festival after almost two years. Recently, she treated fans to a glimpse of her stunning appearance by sharing photos from the event on her Instagram handle.
Decoding Aishwarya Rai's Look
Aishwarya chose a full-length black gown for the star-studded event. The fabric was plain, free from sequins or heavy detailing, allowing the design and structure to do the talking. Soft draping around the bodice formed a subtle wrapped effect, gently defining the waist and shaping a modest V or crossover neckline.
With no belts, cut-outs, or extra elements, the gown relied entirely on its fall and construction. The result was a streamlined black canvas that felt classic without appearing dated.
Instead of over-accessorising, Aishwarya introduced a single standout detail: emerald green jewellery. A striking pendant necklace sat at the centre of the neckline, injecting colour into the monochrome look. On the other hand, her hair and make-up followed her familiar red-carpet formula.
About Red Sea International Film Festival
The Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 is the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia's flagship film event, held in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah from December 4 to 13, 2025.
It is positioned as one of the biggest film gatherings in the MENA region, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences from around the world, with a focus on voices from the Arab world, Africa and Asia.
For 2025, the festival is set to screen over 100 films from around 70 countries, spanning features, documentaries, shorts, restorations and special presentations.
