Aishwarya Rai Goes All Black In A Minimalist Gown For Red Sea International Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her return to the Red Sea International Film Festival after almost two years. Recently, she treated fans to a glimpse of her stunning appearance by sharing photos from the event on her Instagram handle.

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's Look

Aishwarya chose a full-length black gown for the star-studded event. The fabric was plain, free from sequins or heavy detailing, allowing the design and structure to do the talking. Soft draping around the bodice formed a subtle wrapped effect, gently defining the waist and shaping a modest V or crossover neckline.

With no belts, cut-outs, or extra elements, the gown relied entirely on its fall and construction. The result was a streamlined black canvas that felt classic without appearing dated.

Instead of over-accessorising, Aishwarya introduced a single standout detail: emerald green jewellery. A striking pendant necklace sat at the centre of the neckline, injecting colour into the monochrome look. On the other hand, her hair and make-up followed her familiar red-carpet formula.

About Red Sea International Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 is the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia's flagship film event, held in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah from December 4 to 13, 2025.

It is positioned as one of the biggest film gatherings in the MENA region, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences from around the world, with a focus on voices from the Arab world, Africa and Asia.​

For 2025, the festival is set to screen over 100 films from around 70 countries, spanning features, documentaries, shorts, restorations and special presentations.

