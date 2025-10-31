Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Redefines Power Dressing In A Navy Blue Manish Malhotra Pantsuit

Aishwarya Rai's fashion looks are ones to be bookmarked.

It is safe to say that the actress has mastered the art of acing anything and everything. Apart from her traditional desi girl style, it is her statement-making power-dressing style that often makes heads turn. The diva yet again elevated her boss babe style with her freshest fashion offering.

What

In an array of pictures shared on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen serving power moves in a Manish Malhotra pantsuit. She picked a stunning navy blue number to level up her boss lady game. The structured, double-breasted blazer came with gold-tone buttons and a tailored fit that perfectly added an extra edge to her style.

The crisp white shirt underneath the suit was a smart choice and provided contrast against the dark navy. The blazer featured a striking gold chain belt-like detail on the lapels, adorned with a prominent Manish Malhotra logo.

Aishwarya paired the chic top with matching wide-leg trousers. The pants flowed gracefully to the floor, giving a runway-like finish to the look. The actress completed the outfit with a pair of black heels.

For her beauty game, Aishwarya opted for a soft glam look with subtle contouring and neutral tones on the eyes. A delicate eyeliner along the upper lash line added definition, while her brows were neatly shaped and filled to frame her face naturally. The actress topped her lips with a muted pink shade.

Aishwarya's hair was styled in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders. A subtle side part gave a glamorous frame to her face.

Aishwarya Rai knows how to reaffirm her status as a fashion icon and how.