On Street Harassment, Aishwarya Rai Tells Women: "Don't Blame Your Dress Or Lipstick"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for giving unfiltered opinions, irrespective of the subject. After all, she is the woman who left David Letterman, host of The Late Show, flabbergasted with her witty response.

She is not the one who shares her opinions on every controversy that surrounds her life, personal or professonal. Be it her latest Cannes look in which she donned sindoor, shutting down divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, or urging her followers to not let social media define their self-worth in the Lessons of Worth series by L'Oreal Paris, Aishwarya Rai shuts down trolls once and for all.

Her collaboration with L'Oreal Paris dates back 20 years. For the brand's campaign against street harassment, the Ponniyin Selvan: I actor has always been at the forefront and spoke about the subject without inhibitions or mincing her words.

Aishwarya Rai Speaks Up Against Street Harassment And Victim-Blaming: "Never Your Fault"

For L'Oreal Paris's Stand Up training programme, Aishwarya Rai not only addressed street harassment, but also spoke against victim-blaming.

"Street harassment, how do you deal with it?" she asked in the video.

"Avoid eye contact? No," she said, suggesting, "Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high."

"Feminine and feminist. My body. My worth," she added.

"Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault," Aishwarya Rai concluded.

L'Oreal Paris's Stand Up Training Programme

L'Oreal Paris has been advocating against street harassment since March 2020. It launched the global campaign - Stand Up Against Street Harassment.

Joining Aishwarya Rai are renowned personalities - Ariana Greenblatt, American actor, Simone Ashley, English actor, Gianmarco Tamberi, Italian high jumper, and Carlos Sainz, Formula 1 driver.

According to a 2012 Gallup report, women across 143 countries reported feeling less safe than men to walking alone at night. The data was collected from surveys conducted in 2011. According to Stop Street Harassment report, 79% of women living in India have been victims of violence or harassment in public. The data stands at 89% in Brazil and 75% in London, UK.

Also Read | What Jennifer Lopez Charged For Two Udaipur Weddings A Decade Apart