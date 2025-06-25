Simone Ashley Embraces The Gold Charm In A Gilded Balmain Gown At <i>F1</i> Premiere

Simone Ashley's confidence speaks through her sartorial power. The Bridgerton star owned the red carpet effortlessly at F1's London premiere. She made a bold statement dressed in a Balmain Fall 2025 gown that demanded attention for its flawless finish.

Also Read: Simone Ashley's Clean Beauty Aesthetic Is Complete With A Bronzed Glam And Smokey Eyes

Simone Ashley was a radiant vision in the gilded gold number. The structure silhouette featured a halter neckline that plunged into a figure-grazing bodice. Peplum details at the hem contributed to the extra dose of edge. 3D golden rectangular embellishments mimicking crocodile skin dominated the ensemble, catering to the unconventional spin.

An identical waist-hugging skirt was the right fashion pick that helped Simone Ashley showcase her svelte frame. The outfit's architectural and futuristic design was all things savage, offering her fans a leading lady moment which was an ultimate power move.

With her Balmain couture stealing the much-deserved spotlight, Simone Ashley did not need to overdo her accessory game. Adhering to the metallic aesthetics, she resorted to only a pair of large golden hoops, a matching watch and a few statement rings.

Meanwhile, those gold Jimmy Choo sandals delivered maximum impact with minimal effort.

On the makeup front, Simone Ashley's bronzed complexion created the ideal visage for the dewy glam beauty strokes. She dabbed a generous amount of contour on the high points of her cheeks, giving a sculpted effect. Minimal blush served a subtle rosy tint, elevating her allure a notch higher. A few drops of highlighter were all that the star needed to emanate that perfect shine.

As for the eyes, Simone Ashley opted for a classic stroke of matte eyeliner and a shimmery earth-toned brown eyeshadow. She curled her wispy lashes with generous coats of mascara and sealed her glamorous look with arched eyebrows. What's not to love about her?

On a final note, Simone Ashley's luscious locks were open in dramatic waves as they cascaded all the way past her waist.

Simone Ashley's gilded Balmain dress dug out closet gold without a doubt.

Also Read: Simone Ashley Steals The Show In A Backless Powder Blue Silk Gown At Cannes 2025