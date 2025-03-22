Simone Ashley Serves A Killer Beauty Look With A Bronzed Glam And A Winged Eyeliner

Simone Ashley proved yet again that she is a glam and goregous diva for a reason. The Bridgerton actress dished out a beauty look that made our jaws drop to the floor with how dolled up and beauty Goddess-like she can look.

Simone Ashley is a diva gone glam and she proves why. The 29-year-old actress looked like a complete glam queen in a beaming and bronzed beauty moment that featured a beaming foundation with a mix of bronzing drops, arched brows, a statement black winged eyeliner to define her eyes, contour laden chiseled cheekbones, and a flesh-toned lip colour for a less-is-more glam look.

Simone made sure that her hair game matched steps with her beauty look of the day by styling it in a messy open waves look that was left loose on her pillow while she was lounging in a chill manner.

Simone Ashley's bronzed beauty game and a black winged eyeliner is like two peas in a pod.

